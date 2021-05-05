KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garden Media Group shares 11 gardening gift ideas every mom deserves and will love
1) Wine and Watering
What mom doesn't like a little wine with her plants? And what mom couldn't use a little extra time? This new Hydro Wine Watering System provides Mom an easy-to-use watering product that will check off one more reminder from her list. Plants won't dry out; suitable for window boxes and container plants; never spill water over the container or out the bottom again.
If she's not a wine drinker, try Bio Green's Hydro Bloom, which provides plants with a constant and even supply of water while looking sleek and beautiful. For more information, visit biogreen-products.com
2) Petite Knock Out Rose
A new petite rose is sure to win Mom over. Star Roses & Plants' new Petite Knock Out Rose is the first-ever miniature Knock Out® Rose. It has the same flowering ability, bright color, and easy maintenance as The Knock Out® Rose, now in a revolutionary, petite size. Mom can plant it up in a decorative container for her porch or patio or in mass for a dramatic pop of bold red color in her garden. Visit KnockOutRoses.com for more information.
3) Hydrangea - Big Leaf Endless Summer® 'Bloomstruck'
Dense and compact with deep green foliage, this hydrangea is a reblooming beauty with deep blue, mophead flowers starting in June and continuing all summer. The colors, deep green foliage, along with dark red stems add to its attraction. Plus, it is easy to grow for busy moms. Have it hand-delivered by the ShrubBucket team – no boxes – so this top-quality plant suffers no damage from packaging. For more information, visit ShrubBucket.com.
4) The Famous Fiddle Leaf Fig
As one of the most popular houseplants in recent years, the fiddle leaf fig is the perfect gift to add to your mom's indoor garden. This plant makes a unique and caring gift to show your love to your mom. With its glossy fiddle-shaped foliage and air-purifying features, it will hit the right note. For more information, visit Plants.com.
5) Small Space Gardening is Big for Moms
As gardening continues to grow, Mom will want convenient and easy solutions to grow vegetables, flowers, and herbs. Enter raised bed gardening. Bio Green's three new raised beds are the perfect solutions for the modern mom. They are easy to assemble, durable, and fit into small spaces.
With 34 liters of soil capacity, the City Jungle allows Mom to grow a combination of vegetables, herbs, and plants. A built-in water reservoir means plants drink only what they need. It also allows for an add-on trellis for maximizing space to grow tomatoes and vines vertically. Measures at 2'x13"x13".
The newest model, the Heidelberg, features a built-in reservoir, so plants can supply themselves with water for days. Plus, the practical water level indicator offers control and overview any time. The steel coating is guaranteed not to rust and is ideal for setting in the garden, on the balcony, or on your patio. Measures at 2.6'x 2'x1'.
The Freising is an extra-high metal bed that promises back-friendly gardening, especially in small spaces. The modern design is suitable for indoor as well as outdoor use. Plant herbs in the kitchen, beautify the patio with flowers, or plant vegetables on the balcony. Large measures 2.6'x2'x1'. Extra-large measures 2.6'x3.2'x1'.
6) Give Now, Enjoy for Months
Summer bulbs, such as lilies and dahlias, offer a chance to extend the Mother's Day experience. A gift of bulbs in May promises beautiful blooms to enjoy with Mom in a few months. Make planting a summer bulb garden with Mom and the kids or grandchildren the new spring tradition. Or pot up a few summer bulbs in a glazed pot for her to watch grow. She'll love the anticipation of summer and of the date the family gathers again to see how the garden has grown. Available at your local garden center. For more information and inspiration, visit FlowerBulbs.com.
7) C-Bite Plant Support Kit from Thriving Design
C-BITE garden clips make gardening a snap, cleverly connecting garden stakes and ties into custom shapes and structures. Like tinker toys for the garden, C-BITEs connect into simple, sturdy plant supports that Mom can rebuild and reimagine season after season. This 5' plant support kit has everything a mom needs to build a cage, trellis, fence, A-frame, teepee, or any combination of shapes. It's the complete package: garden stakes, C-BITE clips, safety caps, and more! For more information, visit ThrivingDesign.com.
8) Fool Proof™ Gardenia from Southern Living® Plant Collection
Just like Mom, fragrance meets flair in this compact, easy-to-grow plant. Its pure white, fragrant blooms emerge in late spring and rebloom through fall. Whether nestled in a porch container or enjoyed for its beautiful cut flowers, the dreamy fragrance of the Fool Proof™ Gardenia evokes memories of Mom's garden. For more information, visit PlantsByMail.com.
9) Autumn Starburst™ from Encore® Azalea
Looking for a petite plant packed with color-filled blooms for Mom? The dazzling blossoms of Autumn Starburst™ feature a star-shaped coral-pink center edged in pure white. These bold blooms shine against attractive, dark green foliage and bloom across multiple seasons each year. Chosen for its cold-hardiness, it thrives up to USDA Zone 6a and down to 10b and makes a beautiful container, accent, or mass planting. For more information, visit PlantsByMail.com.
10) Bushel and Berry Strawberries
Give the gift of delicious summer fruit, and choose one of the new low-maintenance strawberry plants from Bushel and Berry that are perfect for containers on patios, decks, or balconies. New this spring are three delicious varieties that offer fruit all season long. Available in three beautiful flower options – red, pink or white – that are sure to fit into any style garden. Visit BushelAndBerry.com for more information.
11) Mom Downsize Recently?
The Folding Watering Can and Collapsible Bucket from Centurion were created with storage and mobility in mind. Their heavy-duty, non-porous silicone material offers superior strength, while the foldable and detachable parts allow freedom to use these products in any space. The Folding Bucket is perfect for gardening, boating, and camping, while the Watering Can doubles as a storage container. For more information, visit CenturionBrands.com.
