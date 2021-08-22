MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Susan Erhard encourages readers facing major life changes with Walking in the Fire: Stories Along the Way, Volume 2 ($13.49, paperback, 9781662822025; $5.99, e-book, 9781662822032).
In this sequel to her first Walking in the Fire book, Erhard shares her struggle with adapting to life as a widow after losing her husband of 50 years to Parkinson's Disease. The final 15 of those years had been spent in caretaking, and the abrupt change left her groping for a new normal.
"Stories Along the Way will show you how I have been able to navigate through this very difficult time of adjustment and how God has repeatedly shown me He has not forgotten or forsaken me. My prayer is that my stories will also help you navigate life when your time comes to reenter the world," said Erhard.
Susan Erhard is a mother, grandmother, nurse, entrepreneur, writer and widow. She earned a degree in nursing, but spent the majority of her career running antique, gift and décor stores. Erhard has served and spoken to local women's clubs, led weekend retreats and taught Bible studies.
