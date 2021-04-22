NEWTOWN, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Scott B. Delaney offers fans a sequel to The Shaft with this newest installment, The Tiger's Eye: Angels in Mumbai ($19.49, paperback, 9781662809101; $35.49, dust jacket, 9781662813870; $9.99, e-book, 9781662809118).
Four years after the events of The Shaft took place, a highly anticipated Global Calling event held in Mumbai, India is interrupted by a horrific terrorist attack. An angelic visit convinces one of the recently recruited terrorists to switch sides in a fight for justice. Spiritual warfare rages as Earth trembles in the wake of this vicious attack. Angels and demons battle for the hearts and minds of both believers and non-believers in this epic battle of good versus evil.
In a style reminiscent of Frank Peretti, Delaney brings the battle of spiritual warfare into the spotlight, highlighting the way Angels and Demons may work behind the scenes in our world. This wild, sometimes unsettling, supernatural ride through the slums of India will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Scott B. Delaney is an accomplished leader with over 25 years of experience in brand and generic pharmaceutical management, currently serving as President and CEO of Unichem Pharmaceuticals, USA. Having served in various churches as a praise and worship leader and mentor, Delaney currently lives with his wife (Jenny) and two children (Bradley and Brynne) in Upper Makefield, Pennsylvania.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Tiger's Eye is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Scott B. Delaney, Salem Author Services, (215) 272-4599, sdelaney0522@yahoo.com
SOURCE Xulon Press