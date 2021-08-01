YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for the modern family and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the fourth year.
Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's modern traveling family. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations, cruises, age-specific travel needs and much more.
"We are so proud to announce the winners of the fourth-annual Wherever Awards! Now, more than ever, families look to travel smartly, as they understand travel can be an education," said Kimberly Krol Inlander, editor in chief. "Our readers know which travel providers will offer the perfect family vacation, whatever your family make-up or desires. The winners' list reflects those companies. Congratulations to all the winners!"
Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Dec. 14, 2020–April 14, 2021. The winners are announced on whereverfamily.com today, Aug. 1, and in the August issue of Global Traveler, available now. The winners will also be honored at an awards event at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC on Aug. 26.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Wherever Awards:
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline
United Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America
Air Canada
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Airline
Air Canada
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain
Hilton Hotels
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain
Westin Hotels & Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel
Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Bahamas
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program
Hilton Honors
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club
Terranea, Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company
Lindblad Expeditions
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line
Azamara
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club
MSC Cruises Junior Club
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card
United Explorer Card from Chase
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Destination
Tahiti
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination
Charleston, South Carolina
Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island
Dominican Republic
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic
Nantucket, Massachusetts
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southeast
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida East
St. Augustine, Florida
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida West
Sarasota, Florida
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida Panhandle
Rosemary Beach, Florida
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Gulf Coast
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Destination of the Year
Ireland
Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park
Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Best Family-Friendly Waterpark
LEGOLAND Florida
Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company
Hertz
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport
Chicago Midway Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Airport
Incheon International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining
Miami International Airport
Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
To learn more, visit http://www.whereverfamily.com daily.
About whereverfamily.com
whereverfamily.com is the trusted source for the modern family written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family trips at any budget for any age group. WhereverFamily is complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and e-newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, is sent to a select list of double-opted-in email subscribers. Each year, whereverfamily.com awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pennsylvania, is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer USA and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com.
