BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With many companies opting to keep their employees remote, White Elephant Online offers an online twist to the time-tested and office favorite gift exchange that typically required participants to gather in person since the game involves opening and swapping gifts. White Elephant Online gathers everyone together virtually by bringing the gift submission, gameplay, and gift distribution online. Last season, thousands of companies used White Elephant Online to celebrate the holidays remotely.
White Elephant, also known as Yankee Swap and Dirty Santa, is played by an estimated 36 million Americans each year.1 Designed to be used with any video-conferencing tool, the White Elephant Online platform enables one participant to run the gift exchange, automatically assigning numbers and letting players unwrap and steal gifts virtually. Once the game is complete, the platform offers several gift distribution options for both personal use and companies concerned with employee privacy.
With over 11,000 games played on the platform and over 146,000 gifts exchanged during the 2020 holiday season, White Elephant Online's Tis the Season Gift Exchange Trend Report sheds light on interesting gift-giving trends and how companies celebrate the holidays.
Total Number of Gifts Exchanged: 146,131
Average Gift Spending Limit: $25
Most Expensive Gift: $600 4k UHD Television
Most Popular Gift Themes
- Mugs
- Books
- Bluetooth Speakers
Most Popular Gifts
- Yeti Rambler
- Echo Dot
- Burrito Blanket
- Breakfast Sandwich Maker
- Exploding Kittens Game
- Karaoke Mic
- Wine Opener
- Oil Diffuser
- Mini Waffle Maker
- Squatty Potty
Most Popular Retailers
- Amazon
- Etsy
- Target
- Uncommon Goods
- Walmart
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Yeti
- Best Buy
- Urban Outfitters
- Barnes & Noble
Total Number of People Who Played: 141,247
Total Number of Games: 11,075
Where it's popular: The Top 5 States
- California
- New York
- Texas
- Washington State
- Massachusetts
When it's popular: Top Dates for Playing
The most popular day for holiday parties was Friday (29% of games) followed by Thursday (18% of games)
The most popular week for a corporate holiday party was the week before Christmas (Dec 13 - 19), accounting for 66% of corporate games.
Most popular date overall: Friday, December 18th
Most popular date for companies: Friday, December 18th
Most popular date for friends & family: Friday, December 25th (Christmas)
How many players per game:
- Overall Avg: 13 players
- Corporate Avg: 20 players
- Friends & Family Avg: 11 players
- Largest Group: 96 players
How long games lasted:
- Overall Avg: 22 min
- Corporate: 30 min
- Friends & Family Avg: 19 min
- Longest Game: 2 hours 22 minutes
White Elephant Online offers corporate gift exchange game solutions for a variety of group sizes ranging from $49 for up to 10 players, $99 for up to 25 players, $149 for up to 50 players, $199 for up to 75 players, $249 for up to 100 players. For more than 100 players, White Elephant Online suggests splitting the group into multiple games. For personal games made up of families and friends who are separated during the holidays, White Elephant Online offers a free version for up to 10 players and a $25 version for up to 25 players.
