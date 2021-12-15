MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Never Let Go!: My Story of Hope, from Survive to Thrive": a potent look into the author's most personal moments. "You Never Let Go!: My Story of Hope, from Survive to Thrive" is the creation of published author Will Means, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is a licensed psychotherapist and ordained minister.
Means shares, "Ever been in a situation where you think things couldn't get any worse and then they do? You're not alone. But how bad is bad? You can find out by traveling the terrifying road of self-destruction that kept leading to a dead-end time after time. Zigzag across the country on a journey of crime, drugs, prison, failed romance, and even a fatal accident. These are just some of the mile markers along this highway of pain, heartache, and crushed dreams. Then when it seems like there's no hope and you're screaming 'Why me, Lord?' an exit finally appears. Find out where this elusive exit led to and how you can change the direction of your life's journey by discovering and embracing a simple truth. The surprising and inspirational ending reveals the answer being sought was within reach the entire time, hidden in plain sight. It's a trip like none you have ever been on and one you will be so glad that you took."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Will Means's new book will encourage and inspire as readers witness the highs and lows of a life lived in faith.
Means welcomes readers to witness the trials and tribulations that ultimately led to the author's rebirth through God's grace.
Consumers can purchase "You Never Let Go! My Story of Hope, from Survive to Thrive" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
