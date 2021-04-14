MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wait! You're Next in Line!: Understanding the Process of Waiting on the Manifestation of God's Promises in Your Life": a brilliant manuscript that carries the essentials for man to understand that God is going to fulfill their destiny while they carry on and live a blessed life. "Wait! You're Next in Line!: Understanding the Process of Waiting on the Manifestation of God's Promises in Your Life" is the creation of published author Willa Dean Montgomery, a licensed chaplain. She is the pastor of Gospel of Grace Church. She has also served her country as a medic in the United States Army. She continues to live and teach and defend ageless biblical principles in order to win many people to Christ.
Montgomery shares, "Wow! The best is yet to come to those who are willing to wait on God's timing!
"WHAT DO YOU DO WHEN YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING ON GOD FOR A WHILE!
"WHEN YOUR PRAYERS HAVEN'T BEEN ANSWERED!
"YOU JUST WAIT!
"Author Willa Dean Montgomery shares strategies that will change the way you approach troubles in your life, helping you understand the process of you waiting on the manifestation of God's promises in your life.
"You need to know these five keys to help you to be successful in your wait:
*Everything begins with a process.
*God does everything with a purpose in mind.
*Your waiting on God is not in vain.
*Without faith it is impossible to please God.
*God cannot lie.
"Waiting on God will take faith and patience. But when you wait on God, God is building your character so you can become mature to handle the blessings. All blessings and promotions come from God, and God is preparing you to fulfill your destiny. This book will encourage you to remain faithful to God as you wait on Him no matter what troubles you are facing.
"WAIT! YOU ARE NEXT IN LINE!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Willa Dean Montgomery's new book is an enlightening source of wisdom and inspiration as one moves along God's plan and walks the road He paved. This is a beautiful reminder that through one's struggles, there is an endless hope for the light that He continues to bring.
