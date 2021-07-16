MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Today, If You Will Hear God's Voice...: Spiritual Thoughts for Your Daily Journey": a powerful addition to spiritual life. "Today, If You Will Hear God's Voice...: Spiritual Thoughts for Your Daily Journey" is the creation of published author William E. Judd, who entered the ministry in 1976. Judd served in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (A.M.E.Z.) for twenty-three years. He also formed Judd Ministries Inc. in July 1995, and currently serves as CEO and Senior Pastor of the JMI Worship Center for the past twenty-five years.
Judd shares, "In this day and time, it is important that we hear God's voice in order to survive. God is speaking to us in everything that is going on in the world, but who is listening? When reading the passages, you should feel God speaks to you personally, and the words will never expire."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William E. Judd's new book is an engaging daily discussion intended to inspire spiritual growth.
The author presents a series of daily devotions that encourage self-reflection and a deeper sense of faith.
