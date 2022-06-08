"Growing Up Where the Ways Crossed" from Christian Faith Publishing author William L. Bullard is an enjoyable memoir that takes readers through key life experiences that have shaped the author's life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Growing Up Where the Ways Crossed": a grateful and humorous reflection on life. "Growing Up Where the Ways Crossed" is the creation of published author William L. Bullard, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who received a Bachelor of Science degree in pastoral theology from a midwestern Bible college. He has been active in ministry-related endeavors for forty-five years, serving as youth director, youth conference speaker, assistant pastor, Christian college vice president, as well as senior pastor.
Bullard shares, "Growing Up Where the Ways Crossed is about a boy and his unique childhood in Waycross, Georgia. William (Larry) Bullard relates how it was in the day, with humor and honesty. Living in ten houses in twelve years gave him an uncommon view of life in the small Southern city, complete with experiences on both sides of the tracks!
"Larry celebrates the simple life given to him in Waycross during the fifties, sixties, and early seventies. He delights in detailing his memories of grade school adventures, high school exploits, and the life lessons he gained from each. He shares the challenges he faced, the mistakes he made, and the regrets he has while honoring those many people who lent a hand in helping to shape his future.
"As he investigated the origins of his hometown, Waycross, he was gratified to realize that one of its early travelers so named it because of the many churches established there, thus proclaiming the way of the cross! In Growing Up Where the Ways Crossed, Larry relates how the cross has had an impact upon his life and the many journeys he has had the opportunity to take as a result.
"This book is a collection of memoires of a boy living in simple, uncomplicated times—times many of us often wish we could revisit!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William L. Bullard's new book will entertain as readers experience the exploits of a young man's journey to adulthood.
Bullard's story takes readers back to simpler days of faith, family, and the growing pains of young adulthood.
