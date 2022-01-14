MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Recovery Plus Lesson Plans: A Relapse Prevention System": a potent discussion of the author's experiences and guidance related to addiction and PTSD. "Recovery Plus Lesson Plans: A Relapse Prevention System" is the creation of published author William Lind.
Lind shares, "After over thirty years in personal recovery from alcohol/drug addiction, PTSD from being raised in an abusive/alcoholic environment, and experiences as a combat medic in Vietnam, I felt the need to pass on my personal story of recovery. After eight years in recovery, I was granted the opportunity to go to in-patient treatment for PTSD with the VA for ninety days. There I was taught what had happened, how I reacted, and how I could take responsibility for how I could live freely for the rest of my life if I chose to. It required hard work reframing a lot of old ideas about who I was, what happened, and how I could be at peace with myself and the world around me.
"This program was developed to reinforce the individual's efforts to continue on their road through recovery. It should only be administered in group/individual counseling sessions. It is very intensive and should be in a very supportive environment. It will probably open memories that have been subdued by chemical use and lifestyles that cover up the pain of their past losses, neglect, and abuse. This approach can allow a person to discover their own value and potential as individuals and as healthy members of society. They will learn to recognize life's opportunities and challenges. They will also be able to identify and come to terms with their personal strengths and weaknesses. They will develop the tools to deal with life on life's terms if they are committed to their personal growth. The individual must be committed to change and growth if it is to work. They will need to be able to accept help from others when offered and develop an attitude of humility and empathy toward self and others. If a person surrounds themselves with healthy support, they have every chance to make the changes needed for a life of freedom and lifelong recovery."
William Lind's new book will empower and challenge the beliefs of those struggling with addiction.
Lind shares a personal journey through recovery in hopes of encouraging others to take the first steps toward reclaiming a healthy life path.
