"Adlerian Counseling Theory and Practice: (Including Material from Rudolf Dreikurs, MD—Child Psychiatrist—Essentially in His Own Words)" from Christian Faith Publishing author William Lyman Camp PhD, FACAPP presents effectively-used techniques in counseling, with the suggestion that the reader will find success in their use.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Adlerian Counseling Theory and Practice: (Including Material from Rudolf Dreikurs, MD—Child Psychiatrist—Essentially in His Own Words)": an intellectual look into structured counseling. "Adlerian Counseling Theory and Practice: (Including Material from Rudolf Dreikurs, MD—Child Psychiatrist—Essentially in His Own Words)" is the creation of published author William Lyman Camp PhD, FACAPP. Dr. Camp earned his Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1968 and did additional postdoctoral study at the University of Chicago and Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, Wisconsin, and was licensed to practice psychology in 1970. He has been elected as a fellow of the American College of Advanced Practice Psychologists and the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists, among many other professional organizations.
Dr. Camp shares "Dedicated to the memory of Rudolf Dreikurs, MD, my teacher, whose ideas appear frequently throughout this volume, along with those of Dr. Alfred Adler. During the summer of 1970, Dr. Dreikurs and several psychologists met at Dr. Don Verger's home in Platteville, Wisconsin. At the time, Dr. Dreikurs stated that if he had our youth, he would write another book or books, the outlines of which he discussed. This is part of my attempt to create four of those books, of which this is one—my best effort to comply with the details of his long-remembered suggestions/requests."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Lyman Camp PhD, FACAPP's new book shares a collection of teachings from Dr. Dreikurs and Dr. Adler in relation to Adlerian Psychology in hopes to further distill and present the material for future audiences.
Consumers can purchase "Adlerian Counseling Theory and Practice: (Including Material from Rudolf Dreikurs, MD—Child Psychiatrist—Essentially in His Own Words)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Adlerian Counseling Theory and Practice: (Including Material from Rudolf Dreikurs, MD—Child Psychiatrist—Essentially in His Own Words)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing