"Mazon Resurrection" from Christian Faith Publishing author William M. Clark Jr. is an engaging fiction that takes readers on a journey of discovery and growth as change in world order finds men and women pitted against one another.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mazon Resurrection": a compelling fantasy novel. "Mazon Resurrection" is the creation of published author William M. Clark Jr.
Clark Jr. shares, "Mazon Resurrection is a book of many journeys. It's about a single family's wish to aid human life as it protects its own line from the ravages of time's relentless need to create the future! The reader can relate to God's love of children, who move with purpose, not to change human life but to inspire human life to reimagine what it can accomplish with trusted family and respect for those who we share our human race with."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William M. Clark Jr.'s new book will captivate the imagination as readers witness a post-apocalyptic society.
Clark Jr.'s unique narrative is a creative and thought-provoking work that is certain to have readers on the edge of their seats.
