MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Morning Magnified": a potent reminder of the promise and purpose found within God's Word. "Morning Magnified" is the creation of published author William McLeod, a loving husband and United States Army veteran who grew up in the Harlem area of New York City.
McLeod shares, "When I look back over my life, I see nothing but the hand of God on my family. I was gifted with the ministry of encouraging and lifting people. I made a promise to God many years ago. I promised that every day that he wakes me up and put a word or song on my heart that I would write it and sing a joyful song unto the Lord. The people of the world have been experiencing depression, sickness, loss of hope, looking for someone or something to lift them and rescue them from the evilness of this dark world. My thoughts for each day are, if I can help someone along the way, as I journey through this world, then my living is not in vain. I have a testimony of the goodness of Jesus Christ, and I have to share it with the world God is good to me, and I know it. God is good to you, but do you know it? I pray that you will seek God and his righteousness and not the world's unrighteousness. I pray that this book will be a blessing to you. Step out on faith in the Son of God and watch how he will pour out his blessing on you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William McLeod's new book is an encouraging opportunity for spiritual growth.
McLeod shares in hopes of empowering others on their journey with Christ.
