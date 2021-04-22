MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dreams Come True": a passionate Christian novel. "Dreams Come True" is the creation of published author, William McNulty, a Marine veteran and devoted father.
McNulty writes, "God blessed Joe Mallory with the ability to run at speeds that defied human capabilities. He used his gift of speed to represent the USA in the next Olympic games. While vacationing in Hawaii, a freelance reporter named Samantha Mitchell made Joe world-famous with her front-page Sports Illustrated story about his life and achievements. He soon received death threats with only two days left of the three-week Hawaiian vacation that made him wonder how he would get off the island alive to see his dreams come true.
"Cindy was injured, knocked unconscious, and hospitalized from a head-on car accident. Before she passed out, she observed the face of the other driver and saw a very peculiar look in his eyes that troubled her. She and her dad were later sued for millions of dollars.
"The other driver was reportedly in a coma with life-threatening injuries and wheeled into the courtroom confined to a modified wheelchair specifically designed for him. His injuries made no sense to her. Cindy noticed his medical team, periodically giving him injections. If he was in a coma, why would he be getting injections, she wondered. On one occasion, when she looked over at him lying sideways facing her, he opened only the closest eye to the wheelchair and looked at her to mouth the words "Help me." She nodded her head and watched him nod his before he closed his eye.
"His medical team was now holding a long needle, getting ready to give him another injection. The jury was ready to return with their verdict, which meant she was running out of time. She had to do something impulsive. She prayed as she rose from her chair and ran across the courtroom not realizing at the time God was about to make her dreams come true."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William McNulty's new book is an engaging crime-and-romance tale that proves love and faith overcome everything.
McNulty balances the intensity of a crime drama with strikingly relevant biblical principles within this installment in the tale of Joe Mallory.
