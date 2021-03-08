MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sunrises and Sunsets: A Daily Journey of Renewal, Redemption, and Rejoicing" is a powerful four-part book of prayer, poetry and story that speaks to a new way of beginning and ending each day and invites and provides a place for the reader to journal about their day that awakens their understanding of hope. Author, William Stephenson is a retired psychotherapist who specialized in working with people facing a life-threatening diagnosis. More than four hundred children, youth and adults died while in his care. The poetry and prayers were inspired by those he gave counsel.
Interspersed in this daily journey for hope and renewal are three inspiring stories of people who had lost hope and illustrate how hope can be reclaimed. But to claim this kind of hope calls for the reader to discover what gives them meaning and purpose.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Stephenson's new book is an inspiring source of a vision of hope in a weary world of a pandemic. The reader is offered several opportunities to letting go of fear and the unknown and embracing a hope that will not be defeated by a deadly virus.
View a synopsis of "Sunrises and Sunsets: A Daily Journey of Renewal, Redemption, and Rejoicing" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sunrises and Sunsets: A Daily Journey of Renewal, Redemption, and Rejoicing" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sunrises and Sunsets: A Daily Journey of Renewal, Redemption, and Rejoicing," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing