"There's No Room (For)...: Lessons I've Learned from My Sister and Am Still Learning" from Christian Faith Publishing author William T. Scott is an inspiring series of reflections on lessons learned by a doting brother from an engaging and beloved sister.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There's No Room (For)...: Lessons I've Learned from My Sister and Am Still Learning": a philosophical and spiritual discussion of life and faith. "There's No Room (For)...: Lessons I've Learned from My Sister and Am Still Learning" is the creation of published author William T. Scott.
One reader shares, "'Amazing. I thought that I was going to be preached to, but I found just the opposite—the book caused me to seriously reflect upon my own beliefs, actions, and their impact.'
"'A timeless work that applies to all, spirituality or religion aside, and should become part of our human experience.'
"There's No Room (For)… weaves experiences and perceived beliefs and attitudes of the author's sister, Susan, who has Down Syndrome and continues to amaze those around her with her intellect, empathy, and non-judgmental demeanor. Susan serves as the ultimate inspiration for this work.
"Written from a nonsectarian yet spiritual perspective, There's No Room (For)… encourages acceptance of all points of view and beliefs, with the hope that the smallest of changes in thought or belief may help to make this world an incrementally better place for us all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William T. Scott's new book will challenge and inspire as readers consider the careful points made within.
Scott welcomes readers to explore the message of hope and positivity drawn from a lifetime of impactful moments.
Consumers can purchase "There's No Room (For)...: Lessons I've Learned from My Sister and Am Still Learning" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "There's No Room (For)...: Lessons I've Learned from My Sister and Am Still Learning," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing