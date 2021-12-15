MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blessed from Having Cancer: The Making of My Testimony by Jesus Christ": a moving and personal account of how God provides. "Blessed from Having Cancer: The Making of My Testimony by Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author William Thomas.
Thomas shares, "Blessed from Having Cancer: The Making of My Testimony by Jesus Christ is a book about my lifelong preparation for the test that I would have to go through with cancer. As you go through this trial with me, I pray that you will see yourself along the way and realize how the Lord has worked in your life to help you to be able to go through your trial. I know that many of the people, times, and situations will take you back, make you think about those times in your life when these people lived, and how the Lord used them to help you become the person that you are now or that you are on your way to be. This book is not all about my trial with cancer; it is also about the golden nuggets I learned that have made me look at life in a special way. The Lord taught me about myself in ways that I needed so that I could make the changes that were needed to live more holy. I believe this book will help you right now because I didn't write the book, the Lord did. He brought back things from years past that I hadn't remembered for some time. The book is really not about me; it is about Him, his love for me and for the world. He will provide what you need when you need it. The Lord is a true friend, father, mother, heart fixer, and mind regulator, in control of every situation, and I know He will never leave nor forsake. I know Him now in a much better way that every day is a joy with Him, and I'm looking forward to going home to be with him one day. My prayer for this book that it will bless those of you who know Jesus, and if you don't, you will. May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you this moment."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Thomas's new book is a powerful example of how living in faith can bring a true richness to even the darkest moments of life.
Thomas shares in hopes of helping others welcome and nurture a strong relationship with a loving God.
