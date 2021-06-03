MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Whole Truth": a well-researched study of the events in the past that have shaped America in the modern days. The author bravely exposes the blatant centuries-old lies that are written in history books and consumed by the younger generation. He also discusses how the forefathers planned to recreate the Holy Trinity while establishing the constitution. "The Whole Truth" is the creation of published author William Young, a descendant of Harold Clinton Young Sr. who was born in the baby boomer era. He is a man with a deep passion to correct what has been written in the American history.
Young shares, "All in all, Author WCY is founder of the National Reparation Reformation & Annexation movement, historian, and Social Engineer of the 21st Century. His work collaborate family history with American history, world history, current affairs, and bible history from the perspective of truth.
"African American Historian Dr. Jim Horton declared: 'if you tell the story of the American experience known as American history and leave out African American history then American history is incomplete.' Therefore, WCY's work is a correction of American history b/c the history that the baby boomer generation learned in school was about wars, economics, and dead white men which undermined the deeds of African Americans.
"Although WCY is into politics, he is not a politician. He is a salesman that's selling 100 U.S. senate seats for $177.00 each and is trying to spark the biggest real estate deal in American history since the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 that will tear down Trump's wall via annexation of North America, preserve the continuity of the American Dream and bring in Mexico, Cuba, Canada & USA territories into the union as states which means a new white suburbs on the white sandy beaches of Mexico, Guam, and Puerto Rico. After all, white people without suburbs are like fish without a sea.
"As a congressional informer, consumer protector, and whistle blower, WCY's reports are on record and are reported to the U.S. Senate Homeland Committee on Governmental Affairs, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security and the president of the USA. In Case No. 12-01189-CV-W-REL in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri according to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Bill summoned the regional directors of the U.S. Census Bureau to court to explain their methodology and how they arrived at the conclusion on the 2010 Census that the USA population was 310 million with the majority race being white, and the directors were a NO SHOW which means pursuant to Rule 12 of Fed. R. Civ. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against the defendants."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Young's new book is a must-have publication for readers who are intrigued by the happenings in the olden days and those who are seeking for the unbiased truth. Through this book, the author hopes the whole truth will finally be free and the people who played a huge part in the American story will finally receive the nod from their descendants.
View a synopsis of "The Whole Truth" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Whole Truth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Whole Truth," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing