Meadville, PA, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Duty, Honor, Dirty Soldier: They Tried to Murder Me": a real-life story of how some ex-military soldiers and retirees, as well as members of their families, become some of the most successful criminals in modern-day history. "Duty, Honor, Dirty Soldier: They Tried to Murder Me" is the creation of published author Willie McIntyre, an ordained minister and ex-military officer who grew up in some of the richest farmland in Mississippi.
McIntyre writes, "This is the true day to day account of how I have prayed and continuously survived the daily evil acts committed against me by an organized crime car gang run by American's finest (soldiers). Being a member of the United States Armed Forces is not for everyone. Once you enter the military and take part in its elite training and mission, you gain a sense of pride and honor in your duty to serve. This book shares how some of my comrades, African American Drug Dealers, and their families have betrayed that sacred trust by trading in their duty and honor for money, and using their military skills to commit crimes against their fellow Americans and me. In pursuing their thirst and greed for money and power, they have continuously violated my civil rights by trying to harm me, follow me 24 hours a day, and burn my body over and over again with some form of chemical agent that I believe they learned to develop while they served in Afghanistan. Follow my journey from beginning to modern times as God allows me to use prayer, my military training, and what my mother taught me to survive their daily attacks."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Willie McIntyre's new book addresses the issue inside of a military camp and exposes how these military officers become successful criminals of today.
Through this book, the author reveals how God showed her the power of prayer in making things possible.
View a synopsis of "Duty, Honor, Dirty Soldier: They Tried to Murder Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Duty, Honor, Dirty Soldier: They Tried to Murder Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Duty, Honor, Dirty, Soldier: They Tried to Murder Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
