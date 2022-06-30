"Inspirational Daily Devotional" from Christian Faith Publishing author Willie Pinson offers readers a unique message of God's grace, love, and dedication to creation to be considered on each day throughout the year.
Pinson shares, "Greeting once again in the name of Jesus, our Lord and Savior. How many of you know God can use any circumstance for the good of his will? I'm a prime example. I truly can witness the truth of that fact. Life's journey took me places I've never been before. This journey brought me to a dead-end road. Just before the dead-end road was two paths, a left path and a right path. The left path was a dark path that represented death, the walls of a coffin. The right path had a light afar off. This light represented life.
"As I pause for a moment, I chose the right path. This path was the walls of corrections. Behind these walls, I found God and got a close, intimate relationship with him. I was placed behind the walls of correction for three years. The first two years I was transformed into a new person. God changed me by creating in me a new heart and a new spirit and a new way of thinking. He changed my heart of stone into a humble heart. As my intimacy with God grew, I began to have a great appreciation for Almighty God for saving a wreck like me.
"Over the two years of studying and applying God's Word to my life, I grew to be a servant for the Lord. Beginning the third year of correction, I asked God for permission to do a devotional book in His name. As I prayed about my request during my morning devotion, God led me to the Book of Jeremiah 30:1–2. He conformed to me through the prophet Jeremiah. The Holy Spirit began to work on my behalf. I was inspired by God after he lead me to the Book of Jeremiah. I decided I would name the book "Inspirational Daily Devotional." I let the Holy Spirit lead the entire portion of the book. I was delighted in God using me as one of his servants. So many of God's people will be blessed and inspired by this book. God doesn't make any mistakes. Thank you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Willie Pinson's new book will encourage and inspire as readers reflect on each inspired message.
Pinson draws from his own journey of faith in hopes of aiding others to find and nurture a connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "Inspirational Daily Devotional" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Inspirational Daily Devotional," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
