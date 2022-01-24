PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia labor, employment, workers' compensation and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that Jessica C. Caggiano has been promoted to partner.
"Since joining our firm, Jessica has worked tirelessly on behalf of unions and workers, and her dedication to the success of our firm is an asset to our team and to our clients," said Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig. "I look forward to her continued advocacy as she represents our hard-working clients and fights for the protections they deserve."
"I am honored to continue serving the firm as partner," said Caggiano. "Coming from a working class family, and a long line of union workers, I know how vital workplace protections are and how essential fair wages and benefits are to working families. I look forward to continuing to provide strong representation and advocacy for the hardworking clients we represent."
Caggiano's practice consists of the full panoply of traditional labor work for both public and private-sector unions, including labor arbitrations, contract bargaining, administrative practice, and litigation, including defending unions in the wake of the Janus decision.
She also offers ongoing counsel, training and presentations on topics ranging from workplace discrimination, off-duty social media use, medical marijuana's impact on workers and, of course, grievances and labor arbitration. She has been named among Pennsylvania's Rising Star attorneys as a part of the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers awards program by Thomson Reuters every year since 2020.
Prior to joining Willig, Williams & Davidson, Caggiano worked on behalf of public-sector workers as counsel for the New York State Public Employees Federation, AFL-CIO and the Pennsylvania State Education Association. For more than six years, she was an active member of USW Local 9265.
About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Jenkintown Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.
