PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that it has been voted the best Philadelphia area family law firm by readers of The Legal Intelligencer in the ALM publication's "Best of 2021" survey. The firm is proud to have built one of the foremost family law practices in Southeast Pennsylvania, with six attorneys dedicated solely to the domestic relations needs of its clients.
"We are grateful for this confirmation of what our clients have always known: We provide safe harbor when life gets stormy by delivering expert legal advice with compassionate service, creating outcomes that allow families to move forward," said Deborah R. Willig, firm managing partner.
The Domestic Relations and Family Law Group at Willig, Williams & Davidson understands that they are dealing with people's lives and families. The firm represents thousands of union members, their families and dependents, and also regularly represents private clients. The firm handles adoptions, custody matters, child and spousal support, divorce, equitable distribution of marital assets, paternity, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, protection from abuse and same sex marriages. The firm's domestic relations and family law attorneys come from many different backgrounds, are skilled negotiators, know the courts, and aren't afraid to take on difficult cases. The firm also provides overlapping legal support in matters involving bankruptcy, criminal defense, real estate, and wills, trusts and estates.
The Legal Intelligencer "Best of" survey asks its readers to vote for the best legal service providers and law firms in the Philadelphia area. The results of the survey were announced in the publication's "Best of 2021" issue, published on Aug. 24, 2021.
About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Jenkintown, Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.
