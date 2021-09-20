PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WinCan has released Web Flex, a powerful new cloud-based platform for managing, sharing, editing and analyzing wastewater inspection data. The latest addition to WinCan's suite of sewer solutions, it brings new capabilities to the existing WinCan Web.
The original launch of WinCan Web focused on project management and communication tasks; Web Flex adds functionality with creation and editing features. With Web Flex, users can create projects, drop media directly into the web, and instantly log observations from any internet-enabled device. Projects can be scored and reports generated from directly within the platform.
These changes open up new workflows for sewer inspection teams, allowing them to prioritize speed and efficiency. "Today's sewer inspection crews need dynamic, flexible solutions that allow them to complete jobs quickly, without sacrificing data quality or deliverables," said Mike Russin, general manager of WinCan in the Americas. "Web Flex was the natural next step for WinCan's suite of sewer inspection technologies."
Additional capabilities include more flexible management of inspection media and enhanced cloud-based editing. WinCan Web Flex lets users create and edit inspection data anywhere, anytime, allowing them to work more efficiently from project to project. The platform also introduces scoring and report creation capabilities so that deliverables can be turned around faster. For a free demo of Web Flex, submit a request here: https://inbound.wincan.com/en/wincan_web_flex
About WinCan
WinCan was the original sewer inspection and asset management software when it entered the market over 20 years ago. Today, it's the most trusted sewer software brand worldwide, thanks to continuous innovation and exceptional support. WinCan transforms raw inspection data into the intelligence municipalities and contractors need to make critical maintenance decisions. In 2021, Sewermatics entered the market as WinCan's response to the industry's biggest data challenges. Sewermatics data services offer AI-driven defect coding, cloud hosting solutions, data visualization and conversion, helping sewer teams get more value out of their data. Together, WinCan VX, WinCan Web Flex, and Sewermatics create a complete digital ecosystem, where inspection teams can do their work quickly, safely and within budget.
