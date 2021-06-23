MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "66 Books of Seed": a great devotional infused with biblical inspiration shared to bring wisdom and assurance of God's guidance throughout tribulations. "66 Books of Seed" is the creation of published author Windee D. Dixon, a humble servant of the Lord. She is a mother, prophetess, psalmist, intercessor, teacher, counselor, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. She is also set on furthering the Kingdom of God through seeking and saving that which was lost.
Dixon shares, "66 Books of Seed is a teaching on the power of words and provides scriptures to meditate, to pray, and do confessions. Death and life are in the power of the tongue and we truly have what we say. Our words hold weight and have power. 66 Books of Seed will shed some insight and understanding on how we can use our words to change our lives and the lives of those around us. It is to be used as a tool in your journey in life with God. Enjoy!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Windee D. Dixon's new book is an illuminating opus containing biblical wisdom and inspirational messages that let the reader know how words are powerful and God's presence is everlasting.
