MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The New Way of Worship: Worship the One True God Creator and Preserver of All Things": an articulate discussion of the importance of strengthening one's connection to God. "The New Way of Worship: Worship the One True God Creator and Preserver of All Things" is the creation of published author Winston A. Richter, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who serves as a marriage counselor at Christ's Oasis Ministries in Chicago.
Richter shares, "One book cannot be enough to contain the knowledge about who God is. It will take volumes of books. All the sixty-six books of the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, speak of God's greatness; who He is and what He has done and could do. He alone is worthy of our praise and worship. There is none like Him.
"His attributes include all kinds of goodness and power unimaginable. He is the Redeemer, the Almighty, and the King of kings. He knows our future from the present. May genuine and true hunger and thirst for this Holy God draw us closer and closer and closer to Him in reverence and holiness through His grace. Amen!
"The quality worship that God requires from us is based on the heart that is willing to offer unto God what we love so dear and cherish most, and this describes our reverence to Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Winston A. Richter's new book will encourage and challenge believers in their faith.
Richter shares in hopes of empowering others to nurture a strong connection in order to have a healthy spiritual life.
Consumers can purchase "The New Way of Worship: Worship the One True God Creator and Preserver of All Things" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The New Way of Worship: Worship the One True God Creator and Preserver of All Things," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing