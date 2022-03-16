KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that TradeMarc Global is No. 30 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% percent. TradeMarc Global is a premier lead generation agency and a performance pay per call marketing firm located in Pennsylvania. If you need more clients for your business and only want to pay per qualified lead, visit http://www.tmgbl.com for more details.
Linkedin Company Page - https://www.linkedin.com/company/trademarc-global
Facebook Company Page - https://www.facebook.com/trademarcglobal
Media Contact
Marc Del Priore, TradeMarc Global LLC, +1 4846025581, info@tmgbl.com
SOURCE TradeMarc Global LLC