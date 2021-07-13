PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seeing the hurt suffered by the LGBTQ+ community and the various, often negative, reactions from the Christian community at large to her son being gay led Rev. Dr. Jeri E. Williams to write her new book "Everyone Should Have a Gay Son: A Pastor's Journey" (published by Archway Publishing) with the goal of stopping the hurt and helping to heal the LGBTQ+ community.
Williams presents an insightful exploration of how one small church has made an overwhelmingly large difference in the lives of many of God's children who have been ostracized by the church-at-large. Her book chronicles her journey and her crusade for justice and equality.
Williams hopes that her book helps "the LGBTQ+ community to know that God loves them and wants to have a relationship with them. All the barriers that are set up are made by humanity, not God or the Bible."
About the Author
Rev. Dr. Jeri E. Williams has been an American Baptist pastor for more than 30 years. She has been an ally and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community for 20 of those years, leading her congregation in the fight for love and justice.
