MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021
Seavey writes, "To the reader of this book – you must forget those things, which are behind and move into your future. Change addresses.
You may have lost a few rounds, but the fight is not over until God says it's over and not one second before. God has been very busy exposing the winner in you. Give it time to surface. Oftentimes, the winner in you is hidden from your view because it's buried under the depths of your failures. But God knows exactly where it is and He knows all the right buttons to push.
What is God up to? He is exposing Himself through you for others to see. "Let your light so shine (or in such a way_ before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven. – (Matthew 5:16NKJV)
"In his encouraging book, There Is A Winner In You," Bill offers readers a positive glimpse into the life of a winner. Sharing both Scriptures and uplifting stories from his personal life, he takes the reader on a journey from underdog to The Winners Circle. A helpful book for anyone looking to become a
Champion he or she desires to be."
Janice Thompson, Author of "I Know I'm Not Alone, Lord."
"Excellent book! It helps discover the hidden power to succeed. Two-thumbs up!"
Cornell & Alice Monroe Houston, Texas
"Inspiring and innovative. Whether you are a stay-at-home mom or a top executive, "There Is A Winner In You" is a must read book for living a more productive life.
Karen J. Capps
Katy, Texas
Author of "Sassy and Savory""
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Seavey's new book pushes readers to find and be their best selves through the power of faith and dedication.
With a clear voice, W. G. Seavey welcomes and uplifts readers to examine the ways in which they've let themselves fall short of the winner within and how they can reclaim that power.
View a synopsis of "There Is A Winner In You: Life Principles For Winning" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "There Is A Winner In You: Life Principles For Winning" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "There Is A Winner In You: Life Principles For Winning", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
