"Sielink Five" from Christian Faith Publishing author Wm Pawn is an engaging tale of a robot named Lilly's experiences after leaving the computer world and moving into a specialized body.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sielink Five": a creative and engaging adventure. "Sielink Five" is the creation of published author Wm Pawn, a connoisseur of wild imaginations, finding humor in the seriousness of life's nuances, and delectable tacos and pizzas.
Wm Pawn shares, "There's one common threat to both humans and artificial intelligence.
"That is a virus. Just maybe what is considered a virus to one can actually help the other, and together they can fulfill each other's existence.
"Lilly has stepped out of the computer into a robot and finds the world to be all she hoped and more. With her natural wonder, wit, and love, she helps everyone make the best out of a bad situation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wm Pawn's new book will have readers racing to see what awaits Lilly once she wakes in a strange, new reality outside of the computer system.
Wm Pawn offers a unique sci-fi tale that will delight and entertain the imagination.
Consumers can purchase "Sielink Five" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sielink Five," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing