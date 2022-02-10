PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired Neil Churman as its chief corporate development officer. In this position, he will identify strategic firms and support those acquired through due diligence and integration. In previous roles at TRC Companies, 7 Mile Advisors and Morrissey Goodale, Churman led and advised on numerous mergers and acquisitions across the architecture, engineering and technology industries, including geospatial services. Churman has an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He will be based in Pittsburgh and report to Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran. Cattran and Churman have a successful history of working together in M&A in the architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) industry.
"I worked for Woolpert as a buy-side acquisition consultant for several years during my time at 7 Mile Advisors—I saw firsthand their blueprint for success and how Woolpert is unique in the industry. I am extremely excited to now be working directly for this dynamic company," Churman said. "Woolpert has ambitious strategic growth plans. The focus is to continue to grow across all of our sectors and to deliver value to clients through integrated AEG solutions and innovation."
Since January 2019, Woolpert has been on an industry-leading growth trajectory, recording double-digit organic growth and acquiring nine firms across the U.S. and around the world to further its vision to become the premier global AEG firm. Last year, MSD Partners made a strategic investment in Woolpert in partnership with management. MSD Partners exclusively manages the assets of Michael S. Dell and his family to strategically invest in well-positioned public and private companies that are poised for continued growth.
Churman said he joined Woolpert due to the firm's integrated AEG platform, technology-driven and forward-thinking approach, and its long history of sustainable growth. He said this combined with the firm's international reach, its award-winning culture, and its financial backing by smart and well-capitalized investors drew him to the role. Cattran said Churman's experience and personality are the right fit for the firm.
"Neil knows our industry, has a successful track record in acquisitions and embodies our firm's culture. He understands that our culture is about being supportive, high-performing and industry-leading. Woolpert knows what it wants to become and is extremely focused about achieving the long-term strategic plan," Cattran said. "This understanding and experience, combined with Neil's professionalism and good nature, will make the acquisition experience for our partner companies and their employees even stronger."
This collaborative approach resonates with Churman, as does Cattran's balanced views on how merging companies need to align culturally, strategically and financially.
"The objective here is not to stray from what has made Woolpert what it is; it is to continue to make this firm better and make the companies that partner with us through M&A better by joining forces," Churman said. "Culture matters. People matter. And our M&A approach reflects that. Success for Woolpert will be to achieve its growth and financial performance goals while staying true to its tenets of being a high-performing, industry-leading employer of choice. I can't wait to help us achieve this next chapter of growth for Woolpert."
