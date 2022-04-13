Clinicians will receive exclusive experience featuring the same benefits of live instructor interaction with the convenience of learning while saving on travel time and cost.
MALVERN, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global continues to expand its wound care education globally through a Wound Certification Prep Course (WCPC) partnership with the Singapore-based Changi General Hospital.
Available in-person, virtual, and on-demand formats offering up to 17 CME/CNE/CPME credits, the WCPC is the only recommended review course by the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) Foundation for clinicians interested in preparing for the CWCA, CWS, or CWSP board certification exams, becoming re-certified, or gaining a better understanding of wound care. It is the official prep course of the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC).
"We wanted our clinicians to be certified through the American Board of Wound Management as a gold standard of wound care certification. From our previous experience with the WCPC, we knew that it would provide the necessary knowledge in wound care to prepare them for the certification exam," said Dr. Derek Ho, Director of the Wound Healing Centre and Consultant for Vascular Surgery at Changi General Hospital, Singapore. "We believe the course will benefit our staff's professional development and enhance the quality of care provided to our patients."
WCPC initially worked with Changi General Hospital in 2017, when 25 nurses and physicians participated in a two-day, in-person private course to prepare for their wound certification examinations and stay up to date on the latest wound management practices. This year will be the first Private Virtual Program WCPC is conducting for the Singapore hospital.
"As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are focused on innovative ways to provide high quality education programs to health care professionals," said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Education. "Expanding our medical education portfolio globally marks a significant milestone for our company, and for our wound care division. We look forward to continuing to build an understanding of each market we enter to ensure we deliver value and exceptional education to help health care professionals around the world improve patient care."
Through the Private Virtual Program, clinicians participate in a 3-hour virtual session, twice a week, over the span of three weeks. Six virtual sessions will be held in total.
WCPC provides a 94 percent passing rate on exams distributed by the ABWM. Since 2017, WCPC has hosted in-person and virtual Private Courses, to rehabilitation centers, residency programs, and hospitals within the United States and globally.
For more information about WCPC or to schedule a private course, visit woundprepcourse.com.
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit http://www.hmpglobal.com.
