MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Great Box Escape": an inspiring short story that encourages readers to trust themselves. "The Great Box Escape" is the creation of published author Wren Blue, a follower of Christ, a wife, a mother of three, a veteran, and a teacher. Blue was born and raised in Columbia, Missouri, and currently lives in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Blue shares, "In life, you may find yourself feeling restricted by the rigid 'box' expectations of the world. The outside voices attempt to limit you by telling you how big you can dream, what you are allowed to dream about, and often try to define your purpose for you. However, you were born for a reason, with limitless dreams that no outside voice has power or authority to define. Escape the 'great box,' become who you were meant to be, and fulfill the purpose you were born for by trusting the inside voice. Therein lies true freedom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wren Blue's new book is an empowering narrative for juvenile readers.
Blue shares in hopes of helping others find their purpose and live life to the fullest.
