MEADVILLE, Pa., August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Recollections of a Troubled Mind": a gripping retelling of a troubled life. "Recollections of a Troubled Mind" is the creation of published author Wyatt Matthews, a loving partner to Michele with whom he shares four daughters, two sons, and four grandsons. He attended The Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale and began a career as a Commercial Artist before moving on to work in the Information Technology field as a Software Engineer and Manager of System Services and Strategic Planning.
Matthews shares, "Recollections of a Troubled Mind is filled with imagination and people that will stay with you for a very long time.
"The author will take you inside his true story and will captivate you with his experiences of the pain and the fear of a child that was struggling to survive the physical abuse of his tyrannical father and the psychological trauma that was created by a distant and detached mother who could have saved him but was too afraid to protect him.
"Even though the author was afflicted with polio as a child, he was still subjected to years of physical abuse by a father filled with rage and resentment of the responsibilities of a family. Through his faith in God and his courage, the author broke the cycle of abuse and the curse of his childhood and became a successful author and loving father of four."
The author shares a story of deep pain and the power of God's grace through this heartfelt retelling of a painful past.
