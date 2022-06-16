"She Let God Write Her Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Yelena Borichevska is an engaging tale that follows a young woman working to build a life in a new country filled with promise.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "She Let God Write Her Story": an enjoyable story of family connection and God's blessings. "She Let God Write Her Story" is the creation of published author Yelena Borichevska.
Borichevska shares, "The story of a young girl who moved from Ukraine to the United States shortly after 9/11. The story of how a girl's desire to please God and choose his will for her life put her through trials and challenges of life.
"Yelena was born and raised in Rivne, Ukraine, and moved to America's Vancouver when she was almost seventeen. Yelena has always considered herself blessed beyond limits because of being raised by her God-loving and God-fearing parents. She considers her parents, siblings, friends, and every individual that touched her life as the greatest gifts from the most generous God. She has always been passionate about doing everything for God's glory and choosing his will for her life. Lena strongly believes that believing in God's perfect salvation plan through Jesus and having a personal close relationship with God can get anyone through any challenges and trials in life. Plus the believing offers the greatest hope for an amazing eternity. She also believes that trials are an integral part of anyone's life allowed by God for us to grow and exercise trust and dependence on him as he desires to be our greatest resource, helper, and advocate, which he achieves through the Holy Spirit. If we let him.
"Yelena has been married to her husband, Vitaliy, since 2008. She loves being a mom to her daughter Ashley. She has two brothers, five sisters, thirteen nephews, and six nieces.
"For over a decade, Yelena worked in the local health care, where she poured her love and skills into patients and coworkers. She runs a successful real estate business, which rewards her with happy clients and finances she can generously share with those in need (as she always dreamed) and is working on reaching other dreams and goals that God has carved in her heart.
"Yelena loves spending time with her family, travelling, being in nature, rollerblading, reading, and impacting others in a positive way. Even if it is just giving them her smile."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yelena Borichevska's new book will take readers firsthand into the life of a young woman freshly immigrated to the United States.
Borichevska brings readers a message of hope and positivity as she recounts personal experiences through life's challenges and victories.
Consumers can purchase "She Let God Write Her Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "She Let God Write Her Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing