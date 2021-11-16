MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bedtime for Jordan": a delightful bedtime story for young readers. "Bedtime for Jordan" is the creation of published author Yolanda Blalock.
Blalock shares, "When it comes to bedtime, many children find excuses to avoid going to sleep at night. This can include 'I have to go to the bathroom,' 'I need a drink of water,' 'There is something under my bed,' and 'Why can't I stay up and play a little longer?' The excuses and requests can go on and on and on.
"Many parents find themselves negotiating with their children just to get them in bed at night. Usually, the next morning, not only is the child hard to wake up, they are tired and not able to function; oftentimes, so are their parents.
"Bedtime for Jordan is a book designed to help kids learn the importance of going to bed at a decent hour. It also teaches them structure, which can help them thrive and grow. My hope is that this book will help moms and dads navigate this sometimes exhausting task of putting children to bed.
"Bedtime for Jordan is also a book about children learning to use their imagination, helping them explore the world around them. This book can help the child get excited about the prospect of going to bed at night because they never know what adventure they may discover in their dreams."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yolanda Blalock's new book is a darling children's work that presents the value of quality sleep to little ones.
Blalock balances an imaginative story with an important lesson in self-care within the pages of this vibrant children's tale.
Consumers can purchase "Bedtime for Jordan" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bedtime for Jordan," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing