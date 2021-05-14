MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Untold Story of Saatane: The Serpent from the Garden of Eden": a unique reimagining. "The Untold Story of Saatane: The Serpent from the Garden of Eden" is the creation of published author, Yolanda R. Guess, a children's author and songwriter.
Guess writes, "What if the legendary story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden was only partially true? Well, this is the story of Saatane, the serpent from the Garden of Eden telling you what really happened in the garden and the real reason why they had to leave."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Guess' new book invites readers to reimagine what the serpent experienced during his time in the Garden.
Offering readers an explanation as to why snakes will forever crawl upon their bellies, Guess' tale is a one of kind version with familiar themes. Pairing a straightforward writing style with lovely illustrations, this title is certain to engage your young reader.
