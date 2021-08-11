MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prayer Dictionary": a prayer guide equipping individuals in their faith-filled journeys while illuminating their hearts with God's wisdom. "Prayer Dictionary" is the creation of published author Yoli Soliz-Linz, a Native American (DNA-certified) belonging to the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas. She is a certified Spanish-English interpreter and translator. Currently, she is employed as a real estate agent and is married to her broker, William.
Soliz-Linz shares, "Break FREE from hauntings, torment, oppression, harassment and fear from negative and evil sources. Bring multiple BLESSINGS and protection into your life and your loved ones!
"'Keep on asking, and you will receive what you ask for. Keep on seeking, and you will find. Keep on knocking, and the door will be opened to you' (Matt. 7:7)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yoli Soliz-Linz's new book is a brilliant way for believers to immerse themselves in the grace of God through prayer and deep reflection. This set of prayers focuses on important subjects, pressing matters, and deep emotions wherein every person will find themselves relating to or facing a similar situation.
View a synopsis of "Prayer Dictionary" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Prayer Dictionary" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Prayer Dictionary," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
