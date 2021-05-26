MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reflections: Conversations with God": a contemporary story that recounts the life-changing circumstances of Yosaris, a girl who was solely raised by her mother. In this emotional passage, the author looks back at the points in her life where she felt dejected and defeated, yet somehow God's presence paved a new road for her to take. "Reflections: Conversations with God" is the creation of published author Yosaris Rodriguez, a bibliophile, writer, and poet. At 20-years-old, she became a single mother to a wonderful daughter. She currently resides in Massachusetts and continues to develop a close and healthy relationship with God.
Yosaris shares, "Reflections: Conversations with God is a book geared towards my journey of getting to know Jesus Christ. I started sharing quotes that I deemed as God's words to me on social media, and a friend of mine asked me to think of a hashtag so that I would not lose those quotes. His exact words: 'Trust me, you will use these one day.' The book starts with a spoken-word poem called reflections. The poem reflects on my journey growing up; this sets the tone of the emotional journey we must sometimes face in life. Behind every inspiring quote, a life changing experience occurs. You will notice I do not use chapters; I use dates and quotes. I did this purposely so that I can make this personal and connecting. I am a true believer that God speaks to us in many different ways; if we are ready to listen. He will give you the answers you seek. In this book, I also included pictures that help explain the story I am telling. I pray this book not only encourages you but expands your mind to believe in His everlasting love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yosaris Rodriguez's new book is a deeply stirring narrative testifying that no matter how scarred a person is, God is ever ready to fill His child with love and grace and accompany them in every step of the way.
View a synopsis of "Reflections: Conversations with God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Reflections: Conversations with God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Reflections: Conversations with God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing