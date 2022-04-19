"32 Days: My Homeless Experience" from Christian Faith Publishing author Youlanda O. Williams is a moving personal account of being homeless during the pandemic and the special challenges it caused.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "32 Days: My Homeless Experience": an inspiring story of determination, faith, and overcoming life's obstacles. "32 Days: My Homeless Experience" is the creation of published author Youlanda O. Williams, a native of Illinois who later moved to California. Williams has devoted her career to the fields of Special Education and Office Administration.
Williams shares, "She has left the hospital with an ear infection. It's her birthday, and now she has nowhere to call home. This is the first time she has ever been homeless and she's scared.
"Will she be safe in her car? Where will she sleep, or will she be able to sleep at all? Should she sleep on a busy street or somewhere secluded? Both have their downfalls.
"God is there to protect and provide for those who believe right, so she asked the Lord, Why? Then she realized all the lessons He wanted her to learn during the thirty-two days of homelessness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Youlanda O. Williams's new book will encourage and open the reader's eyes to a uniquely challenging period for those faced with homelessness.
Williams shares a bold and honest account of her experiences while living out of her car during her first experience with homelessness.
