MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gospel and Theology": a compelling read that sheds light upon the truths of the Gospel in the hopes of revealing it to the world in clarity and illuminating many souls. "The Gospel and Theology" is the creation of published author Young Namkoong, a writer who has been in pastoral and teaching ministries for over twenty-six years. When he encountered the Risen Jesus, he became a new creation.
Namkoong shares, "The heart of Christianity had shifted from the Resurrection of Jesus to the Death of Jesus in the fourth century. That's why we preach the Resurrection of Jesus only once a year as a special sermon while meditating, singing, preaching, and teaching about the Passion of Jesus so often. The Crucifixion of Jesus proves nothing. However, the Resurrection of Jesus proves everything about who Jesus is.
"The Resurrection proves that Jesus is the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, Yehowah God, who was born as a Child and given as a Son (Isaiah 9:6). The Resurrection proves that Jesus is who He claims to be. He is the Resurrection and the Life. He is the Root and the Offspring of David.
"Paul, in 2 Corinthians 13:5, urges to test ourselves whether we are in 'the Faith' and to prove ourselves. Otherwise, we are reprobates. To check whether you are in 'the Faith,' first, you must know what 'the Faith' is. In this book, you will discover the difference between 'other gospels' and 'the Gospel,' and 'faith' and 'the Faith.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Young Namkoong's new book is a thought-provoking collection of pages designed to share the true Gospel in the hopes of making it an instrument to bless souls and bring them into worship.
