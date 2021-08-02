MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies": a charming bilingual children's tale. "Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies" is the creation of published author Yovana Chardón.
Chardón shares, "Catching Butterflies is a children's story. It is a tale of innocence, love, and belonging. Most importantly, it provides the reader with feelings of tenderness. It expresses how grateful a person can be for having spent time with a loved one."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yovana Chardón's new book is a sweet testament to the importance of cherishing happy times with loved ones to help get through the tough times.
With a heartfelt story and colorful illustrations, young readers and families alike will be charmed by the tender message found within.
View a synopsis of "Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
