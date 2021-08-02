MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies": a charming bilingual children's tale. "Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies" is the creation of published author Yovana Chardón.

Chardón shares, "Catching Butterflies is a children's story. It is a tale of innocence, love, and belonging. Most importantly, it provides the reader with feelings of tenderness. It expresses how grateful a person can be for having spent time with a loved one."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yovana Chardón's new book is a sweet testament to the importance of cherishing happy times with loved ones to help get through the tough times.

With a heartfelt story and colorful illustrations, young readers and families alike will be charmed by the tender message found within.

View a synopsis of "Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase"Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Atrapando Mariposas: Catching Butterflies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.