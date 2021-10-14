MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "ABCs of the Keys of the Kingdom of Heaven: How to Experience Heaven on Earth": an enjoyable collection of key scriptural lessons for children. "ABCs of the Keys of the Kingdom of Heaven: How to Experience Heaven on Earth" is the creation of published author Yuliya Rahimova, a graduate of Baku Bible Institute in 2002 and School of the Spirit in 2018. She has been working with children since 1997.
Rahimova shares, "This book introduces a reader to the keys of God's kingdom. Though the kingdom of God can't be seen, it can be experienced. We can lock and unlock the kingdom of Heaven by obeying its laws. Jesus said that whatever we bind on earth will be bound in Heaven, and whatever we loose on earth will be loosed in Heaven (Matthew 18:18). This book shows us how to bind and loose or lock and unlock Heaven."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yuliya Rahimova's new book offers young readers an opportunity to be exposed to important religious tenets.
Rahimova shares a fun and encouraging resource for young Bible students to begin to learn the word of God.
Consumers can purchase "ABCs of the Keys of the Kingdom of Heaven: How to Experience Heaven on Earth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
