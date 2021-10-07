MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "WHO KNEW?": a potent opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. "WHO KNEW?" is the creation of published author Yulonda James, a loving mother and grandmother who works as a licensed cosmetologist. James owns and operates Great Expectations Beauty Salon in Arkansas.
James shares, "Fear, shame, and struggle can sometimes paralyze us to the point where we can't move forward successfully in our life's journey. But instead of surrendering to an emotional wheelchair, you can grasp insight and guidance to
"Effectively transition from fear to faith,
Move from hopelessness to healthy living, and
Graduate from self-pity to abundant life.
"By the end of Who Knew, you will have experienced a one-step-at-a-time guide to learn how to totally lean and depend on Jesus Christ for strength, redemption, wisdom, and peace of mind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yulonda James's new book is an engaging and powerful approach to healing.
James shares in hopes of inspiring others to reclaim destiny and overcome the regrets of the past through Jesus.
Consumers can purchase "WHO KNEW?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "WHO KNEW?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
