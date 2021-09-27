MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "IM. MAN. U. EL. INside…YOU!!!: as a young child": an engaging and thought-provoking experience. "IM. MAN. U. EL. INside…YOU!!!: as a young child" is the creation of published author Yum-Anon.
Yum-Anon shares, "This BOOK-journal is intended for everyone…
For all ages, the young and the 'young at heart'.
For all peoples everywhere…
Those who know GOD, and those who do not.
This BOOK-journal is a 'baby steps' introduction to
THE HOLY SPIRIT…to all who do not yet know HIM personally.
The next BOOK-journal, to be released soon, will take a
'deep dive' into HIS QUEST for you!
And into YOUR QUEST for HIM!!!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yum-Anon's new book is a distinctive journaling experience that will inspire the imagination.
Yum-Anon's creative journal style is certain to entertain, encourage, and drive readers to a unique faith-based experience through a series of imaginative prompts.
Consumers can purchase "IM. MAN. U. EL. INside…YOU!!!: as a young child" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "IM. MAN. U. EL. INside…YOU!!!: as a young child," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
