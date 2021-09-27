MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "IM. MAN. U. EL. INside…YOU!!!: as a young child": an engaging and thought-provoking experience. "IM. MAN. U. EL. INside…YOU!!!: as a young child" is the creation of published author Yum-Anon.

Yum-Anon shares, "This BOOK-journal is intended for everyone…

For all ages, the young and the 'young at heart'.

For all peoples everywhere…

Those who know GOD, and those who do not.

This BOOK-journal is a 'baby steps' introduction to

THE HOLY SPIRIT…to all who do not yet know HIM personally.

The next BOOK-journal, to be released soon, will take a

'deep dive' into HIS QUEST for you!

And into YOUR QUEST for HIM!!!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yum-Anon's new book is a distinctive journaling experience that will inspire the imagination.

Yum-Anon's creative journal style is certain to entertain, encourage, and drive readers to a unique faith-based experience through a series of imaginative prompts.

Consumers can purchase "IM. MAN. U. EL. INside…YOU!!!: as a young child" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "IM. MAN. U. EL. INside…YOU!!!: as a young child," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

