MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Finally in My Father's House": a riveting anecdote of Yvette Barnett's life who had her life turned upside down following her mother's death. Since that unfortunate event, Yvette has been looking for that kind of love, comfort, peace and familiarity that her mother's presence gave her. "Finally in My Father's House" is the creation of published author Yvette Barnett, a member of NLWC Church in Norfolk, Virginia, and a mother of two sons.
Ms. Barnett shares, "'In my Father's house are many mansions.' —John 14:2 (KJV)
"I had a dream over forty years ago. It was a beautiful house, and I was so happy. I was in my Father's house, in his arms. Then I woke up. I grew up without a father. I didn't realize how much that hurt until my adult life. After my mother died when I was thirteen years old, I moved from house to house. The Lord spoke to me in another dream. He told me to write my story about my experiences in each house I lived in, and each house would be a chapter in my life. I had lived in many houses. When I finally accepted Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior, I was no longer fatherless, for he is a father to the fatherless."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvette Barnett's new book is a heartwarming publication offering inspiration to anyone who feels alone in this world.
