MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cookie, Where Are You?": an exciting journey of faith and determination for one beloved dog. "Cookie, Where Are You?" is the creation of published author Yvette Mannon, a loving wife and mother who lives and works on a ranch in Nebraska.
Mannon shares, "Hi there. I am Matthew, and this is my dog, Cookie. This is a true story of Cookie's journey from my grandparents' farm back to our ranch fifty miles away! Excited to get back home, Cookie had no idea the obstacles along the way!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvette Mannon's new book will have readers racing to see what awaits Cookie as he travels alone to reach the family he loves.
Mannon offers an engaging story for young readers that will have them on the edge of their seats as Cookie travels in hopes of finding his beloved family.
