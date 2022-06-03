"The Word" from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Blackwood is a motivating argument for the need for one to apply God's Word to their daily lives and how doing so will provide comfort and guidance.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Word": an articulate exploration of scripture. "The Word" is the creation of published author Yvonne Blackwood, an ordained minister, first lady, and the assistant pastor of the (NJC) New Jerusalem Church of Jesus Christ (Apostolic) located in Queens, New York, where she works alongside her husband of forty-six years. They have been blessed with three children, Christopher, Anthony, and Krystal, and eight beautiful grandchildren. In addition to her work in ministry, Blackwood has also served in the health field as a registered professional nurse for over forty-two years. She has earned degrees from the Canadian Institute Christian Seminary and Anchor Theological Seminary and Bible Institute.
Blackwood shares, "The word of God will not return unto him void, unaccomplished, or empty handed, but it will always fulfil His will. The plan and purpose of God for mankind lies in His word and the strength of every Christian is found within the scriptures, so it is important that the word becomes imbedded in the heart. To the reader, this inspired, and God ordained book will change, renew, and transform your life as it demonstrates to you the Word and the God of the Word.
"This book will discuss the divine power we experience through the word of God and explore the revelation of God's word that enables us to live a rich, fulfilling and righteous life. The word of God when applied daily will liberate you from strongholds that may cause you to feel stuck in life. As you read this book be prepared to be illuminated with a greater revelation of the love of God through his word, and a deeper understanding of who God is and the redeeming saving power of His word.
"The word of God will not return unaccomplished and empty, rest assured His word spoken over your life will surely come to pass and set you on your path to victory!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Blackwood's new book will challenge and empower readers seeking a deepened connection with their faith.
Blackwood offers readers a compelling discussion of faith and God's Word within the pages of this empowered work.
