"The Persecution of the Righteous: The Lord Deliver Thee" from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Chambers is a passionate discussion of the author's experience with spiritual attacks and divine intervention.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2022
Chambers shares, "This unbelievable action-packed true story of persecution at the hands of witches and demonic forces and powers is full of suspense and thrilling details of how one woman, led by the Holy Spirit, destroyed the powers and operations of an entire coven of witches. This overcomer gives a day-by-day seven-month unfiltered journal account of the demise of the witches and a glimpse into the spiritual realm as she shares her experience, the things she saw and heard. There are numerous visions that describe the presence of demons and angels that cannot be shaken. Details of how witches operate and even what a witch looks like in the spirit body is shared. The manifestation of the glory of Jesus Christ is powerfully seen throughout this ordeal.
"An end-time prophetic word, a warning of the persecution to come to the body of Christ, is brought by an angel of God and given in great detail.
"This book gives encouragement, an example for others that may experience witchcraft attacks and instructions on how to persevere and achieve victory through Christ Jesus. Listed are prayers and scripture references to help guide on how to pray and what to pray in order to defeat the works of the enemy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Chambers's new book will provide readers a detailed account of one woman's confrontation with evil.
Chambers shares in hopes of bringing awareness to those who may find themselves the victims of spiritual attacks similar to what she herself experienced.
