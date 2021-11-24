MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Conner the Bird Avenger: The Fortune of Doom": a fast-paced adventure to stop a dangerous criminal from claiming a special locket for himself. "Conner the Bird Avenger: The Fortune of Doom" is the creation of published author Zachariah Johnson, an aspiring cartoon animator and dedicated writer.
Johnson shares, "Conner must fight several bounty hunters to protect the silver locket from Little Tommy, who will do whatever it takes to get it!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zachariah Johnson's new book is an exciting second installment to Johnson's juvenile fiction series.
Johnson's creativity and excitement for adventure is apparent within the pages of this delightfully crafted mystery tale.
Consumers can purchase "Conner the Bird Avenger: The Fortune of Doom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
