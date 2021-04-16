PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C. has earned a reputation as a leading firm in various legal services in the Philadelphia region for more than six decades. As a top firm in the area, Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C. is committed to giving back to the community as much as possible.
One of Zarwin Baum's essential traditions has been hosting the annual March Madness networking party, which helps raise funds for Philabundance. For those unfamiliar, Philabundance is the Delaware Valley's largest hunger-relief organization. The firm was crestfallen last year as they were forced to cancel the networking event at the last minute in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With time to prepare, Zarwin Baum is proud to announce the success of the first ever virtual March Madness Bracketology Virtual Event that took place on March 16th, 2021. Those who attended the event from the comfort of their own home were treated to a panel with NCAA Basketball experts including:
- ESPN "Bracketologist" Joe Lunardi
- Scott Palmer of the Phillies
- Sean Brace of Fox Sports Radio
- Temple University Basketball Coach and Former Sixers Star, Aaron McKie
Zarwin Baum thanks all who attended this year and looks forward to reconnecting in person as soon as possible. For those who were unable to attend, Philabundance accepts donations throughout the year and the money spent helps feed the less fortunate throughout the Delaware Valley.
About Zarwin Baum:
For over 60 years, Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C. has developed a reputation for expert legal services and strong client commitment. Our team of highly skilled attorneys and dedicated support staff understands the needs of our clients and strives to meet each and every one of them. Zarwin Baum unites a dedicated team of professionals with a unique blend of legal expertise and business experience. Understanding issues and how to quickly resolve problems, we provide quality representation for all our clients.
Media Contact
Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C., 855-833-3604, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C.